Delhi overtakes Bangalore as startup capital of India, shows Economic Survey 2022

Delhi has replaced Bangalore as the startup capital of India as over 5,000 recognized startups were added in Delhi between April 2019 and December 2021, against 4,514 in Bangalore during the period, the Economic Survey released on Monday showed.

The survey also showed that Maharashtra has the highest number of recognized startups with a total of 11,308 startups in the state. During 2021, 555 districts had at least one new startup against 121 districts in 2016-17, the survey showed.

To be sure, Bangalore, for long, has been one of India’s largest IT (information technology) hubs with companies including Infosys and Wipro headquartered in the city and hundreds of startups in the IT and knowledge-based sector, the survey showed.

Technology companies got a fillip in 2020, post the outbreak of the contagious coronavirus disease, as demand for digitalization of services surged. In a bid to capitalize on this surge in demand, a lot of technology companies raised funds aggressively. VCCircle had reported in December that the IT sector in India has attracted over $25 billion in fundraising in 2021, 25 percent higher than the $20 billion it raised in 2020.

Not just the IT sector, the space sector, too, saw disruption in 2021. As many as 47 new startups got added in 2021 in the space sector, taking the total number of startups in the space sector to 101.

The survey notes that in the broader startup ecosystem, India added over 14,000 new startups in 2021-22, taking the total number of recognized startups in the country to over 61,400. India has thus become the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world after the US and China, the survey revealed.

India has also overtaken the UK in number of unicorns, with a record 44 companies turning unicorns in 2021, the survey showed. The country, now, has the third-highest number of unicorns, and only trails the US and China. As of 14 January, India had 83 unicorns with a total valuation of $277.77 billion.