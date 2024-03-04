Decoding IFC-Solcon’s game plan for deep-tech investments in India, South Africa

Premium
A co-investment platform recently set up by International Finance Corporation (IFC) and a South African private equity firm plans to raise up to $100 million to back deep-tech businesses, VCCircle has learnt. IFC, the private-sector investment arm of the World Bank Group, and African tech-focused PE firm Solcon Capital said last week they ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.