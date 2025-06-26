Decoding digital VC platform Stryde71’s investment game plan
Decoding digital VC platform Stryde71’s investment game plan

By Dilasha Seth

  • 26 Jun 2025
Stryde co-founder Hadi Halabi (left) with Youssef Salem, founder of Qora71 and partner at Stryde71

Stryde71, the new venture capital arm of the UAE-based digital investment platform Stryde, is targeting one to two startup investments every month through its community-driven model, following its acquisition of angel syndicate Qora71, a top company executive told VCCircle. The VC firm also aims to create specialized platforms for different verticals ......

