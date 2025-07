Deals Digest: PE/VC transactions drop; Capgemini, Manipal lead M&A activity

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

​The number of private equity and venture capital deals in India declined in the week through Friday but the total value of such transactions edged higher thanks to a big-ticket deal, as per data collated by VCCircle. PE and VC firms invested $312 million during the week across 18 deals, compared ......