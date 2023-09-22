facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Deals Digest: Funding value slips after three weeks but healthcare buyouts shine

Deals Digest: Funding value slips after three weeks but healthcare buyouts shine

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding value slips after three weeks but healthcare buyouts shine
Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity and venture capital investments nosedived this week after three weeks of steady growth as cumulative deal value failed to breach the $100 million-mark.  Similarly, deal volume also dipped significantly this week, with only 17 deals recorded in the five-day period, as compared to the previous week wherein 23 deals ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Gulf Digest: Funding activity accelerated this week due to record seed round

General

Gulf Digest: Funding activity accelerated this week due to record seed round

Premium
Bottomline: Shadowfax's FY23 revenue rises, hits operational profitability last quarter

Infrastructure

Bottomline: Shadowfax's FY23 revenue rises, hits operational profitability last quarter

Sensex logs worst week in 15 months on interest rate worries

General

Sensex logs worst week in 15 months on interest rate worries

Premium
IIFL PE-backed logistics firm moderates Series A goal as funding winter bites

Infrastructure

IIFL PE-backed logistics firm moderates Series A goal as funding winter bites

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Navigating Financial Challenges with Personal Loans

Brand Solutions

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Navigating Financial Challenges with Personal Loans

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding value slips after three weeks but healthcare buyouts shine

TMT

Deals Digest: Funding value slips after three weeks but healthcare buyouts shine

Advertisement