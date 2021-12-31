Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
Deals Digest: Companies raise $1.2 bn this week, IRB Infra’s $715 mn fundraise leads
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Companies raised a little more than $1.2 billion in venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) funding this week, a slight dip...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT