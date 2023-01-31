Data Trained secures $2.4 Mn from HMVL

Data Trained Education Private Limited, an online and offline upskilling platform for undergrads and Working Professionals, has secured $2.4 Million from Hindustan Media Ventures, the investment arm of HT Media Ltd. The start-up aims to accelerate its brand presence and product development, strengthen the team, and onboard new trainers.

Founded in 2018, Data Trained provides quality learning at affordable prices in emerging technologies such as Data Sciences, Human Recourses, Coding, Cloud Computing & Investment Banking. Running a Hybrid Model - online + offline learning in centres at their Noida facility, the company focuses on accessibility and employability for its students by providing placements through its network of more than 250 organizations worldwide.

Data Trained platform targets fresh students from Tier II/ III cities, with more than 1 Lac learner on the platform today. The live classes make up 80% of their current enrolments, with a retention rate as high as 75%. The company launched its operations in 2018, with a registered revenue of more than USD 3.5 Mn in FY22.

According to the company, the fund infusion will help to increase our course offerings and foray into the offline segment. We will be creating awareness about the platform to push the onboarding of students in tier II and tier III cities with a vision to open 100 Offline Stores by FY24. The company is in talks to raise its pre-Series A round of funding in the next 1-2 months as it looks to further expand its base in domestic and overseas markets.

Elucidating the latest funding, Janardan Tiwari, CEO, Data Trained, said, "We are excited to announce the closing of this deal with Hindustan Media Ventures Limited, which will help us explore more categories in the education segment."

Iterating the growth, Janardan said, "We have been scaling from the date of inception through research & innovation. We are continuously refining and expanding our operations. Tie-up outside India includes operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East, which help to determine options worldwide. Further, he added that they wish to work on Education Abroad and Govt Jobs Preparation Exams in the coming years. We are committed to empowering young Indians & professionals alike by providing a platform to enhance and grow in their field of work.

"Technology is advancing at lightning speed. And there is a massive digital transformation underway globally. If India has to realize its dream of becoming a US$ 5 trillion economy, then most of India's workforce will have to upskill or reskill to adapt to this changing world. Data Trained is enabling the millennials to specialize in skills that enable them to be prepared for the future of work and make a better living. I share the passion of Janardan and believe that this partnership will enable Data Trained to accelerate this transformation process both by increasing the awareness amongst aspiring candidates and attracting quality educators.”, said Anirudh Singhal, Strategic Investment Head, Hindustan Times.

