DAM Capital sees top-deck churn as I-bankers seek greener pastures

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Mumbai-based DAM Capital Advisors Ltd is going through a top-level churn with several senior executives leaving the investment banking firm to join rival companies in recent months, multiple people aware of the developments told VCCircle. The resignations, and subsequent replacements made by DAM Capital, come just a few months after the ......