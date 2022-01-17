D2C fashion platform Cloud Tailor raises capital

Cloud Tailor, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform that enables personalised women’s fashion, has raised $1 million (around Rs 7 crore) in a pre-series A funding round, the company said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the funding round was led by 35North Ventures along with MergerDomo, and existing HNI investors Neema Rani from the US and Hyderabad-based Nirupa Reddy also participated in the funding round.

The fresh capital will be deployed towards the expansion of personalised fashion fulfilment centres across eight cities in India, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Patna and Mumbai. It will also be used to strengthen its technology team and marketplace business models for Cloud Tailor.

Cloud Tailor was founded in 2020 by BITS, Pilani -IIM Kolkata alumni, Susmitha Lakkakula and Rudra Pratap. It enables personalised women’s fashion styling, fashion visualisation, recommendations, order placement, tracking, and fulfilment, the statement said.

Cloud Tailor claims that it will be operational across 20 cities in the coming two quarters. The company said it will grow its customer base to more than 15 countries across the world.

It claims to be the world's first cloud tailoring boutique that provides free designer assistance, doorstep measurements and lifetime free alterations. The company said it has been serving customers across India, USA, Canada, Australia and Singapore in the last eight months.