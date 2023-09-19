Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas taps Anand and Anand executive as partner

Swati Sharma

Full-service law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas on Tuesday said it has appointed Swati Sharma as partner and head of its intellectual property practice.

Sharma will be based out of the firm's Delhi-National Capital Region office.

An alumna of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sharma has almost two decades of experience in IP matters ranging from transactional and commercial, strategy, disputes and prosecution.

Prior to joining Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Sharma was a partner at IP law firm Anand and Anand and had been associated with the firm for almost 17 years.

“With Sharma’s experience and commitment, we aim to revamp and establish an IP transactional, advisory, strategy, disputes and prosecution specialist globally,” said Cyril Shroff, managing partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas while commenting on her appointment.

Sharma has been involved in diverse IP-related matters like IP re-branding, brand adoption, IP strategy, tie-ups, IP mergers and acquisitions, IP disputes, business set up and commercial transactions involving IP for Fortune 100 clients and has most recently been associated with the Air India re-branding project.

She has also been associated with notable declarations before the Trademarks Office in India for marks such as TCS, The Tata T Logo and Flipkart.

In August, CAM had advised Sachin Bansal’s Navi Group in the sale of a 100% stake in their microfinance subsidiary Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Ltd to Ananya Birla-led Svatantra Microfin Pvt Ltd for Rs 1,479 crore (around $179.6 million).

