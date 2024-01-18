facebook-page-view
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas appoints partner for general corporate office

By K Amoghavarsha

  • 18 Jan 2024
KZ Kuriyan, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Full-service law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas has roped in rival law firm J Sagar and Associates’ partner KZ Kuriyan for its general corporate practice, the firm said on Thursday.

Kuriyan would be operating out of the firm’s Bengaluru office.

An alumnus of Symbiosis Law School, Pune, Kuriyan specialises in M&A transactions, private equity investments and exits, joint ventures and general corporate commercial matters.

“Kuriyan's legal expertise makes him a valuable addition to our corporate practice group, improving our ability to cater to the different needs of our clients,” said Cyril Shroff, managing partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Prior to the appointment, Kuriyan was associated with J Sagar for over thirteen years, where he last served as partner.

During his stint with J Sagar, Kuriyan has worked with private equity funds as well as Indian and international corporates on cross-border transactions in the unlisted space, including private M&A, private equity investments and exits and joint ventures across industries, particularly in the real estate, logistics and IT/ITes sectors.

He has also acted as counsel for several Indian and international corporate and investment funds on matters relating to transaction structuring, entry and exit strategies, foreign direct investments, overseas direct investments, and general corporate commercial work. 

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas recently advised Fireside Ventures in beauty and wellness brand Nat Habit’s $10.2 million Series B funding round, in December 2023.

