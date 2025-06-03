Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas adds new partner in capital markets practice

Oishika Dasgupta, partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Full-service law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) has appointed Oishika Dasgupta as a partner in its capital markets practice. She will be based in the firm’s Mumbai office.

Dasgupta brings over 11 years of experience in equity capital markets transactions, infrastructure investment trust offerings, debt capital markets, corporate governance, and securities law matters. She is a 2014 graduate of Gujarat National Law University (GNLU).

She began her legal career at the law firm as an associate, where she worked for two years before moving on to Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and later S&R Associates. Prior to rejoining CAM, she served as a partner at S&R Associates.

"Raising money through the public markets remains a strong theme for the Indian economy, and we are seeing some great companies with compelling stories preparing to list on Indian bourses. Oishika’s addition will strengthen our bench and enhance our market-leading position. Her experience will further bolster our team across the country, particularly in Mumbai,” said Yash Ashar, senior partner at CAM.

With over 1,200 lawyers, including 220 Partners, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas is a full-service law firm with offices in key business hubs including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, GIFT City, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi.

