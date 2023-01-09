Cyboard School Partners with Hindustan Times (HMVL)

‘The future is here’ – if you have ever thought of an example that could be an embodiment of this phrase, then read on.

Cyboard School, the premium online school offering CBSE schooling, has signed an agreement with Hindustan Media Ventures, the investment arm of HT Media Ltd. The aim of the school is to reach all over the nation and groom every child. Armed with its belief, ‘One Nation One School’, they will surely stir a revolution in the way children pursue schooling in India. According to Mr. Rajat Singhal, founder of Cyboard School, it is time to revamp the education system. Schools must go to where children are – to their homes. He calls this School 4.0.

Cyboard School was founded in 2020 by Mr. Rajat Singhal and Mr. Kunal Singhal to realize their long-cherished dream of contributing to nation-building. With this initiative, they have collaboratively opened the doors to quality education for children across India, irrespective of caste, faith, religion, gender, and other differences. Cyboard School uses an AI-integrated platform that helps decipher the development of students attending online classes at an individual level. With a roster of highly educated and experienced teachers onboard, Cyboard School is here with the promise of providing quality education, unlike a physical school.

Advertisement

Hindustan Media Ventures Limited has embarked on this great mission with Cyboard School. Together we will help spread the concept to smaller cities and towns while catering to metros and TIER-1 cities.

Mr. Rajat Singhal, Founder, said, "we are ready to enroll thousands of students in the upcoming admission cycle of 2023. This association is sure to set off a growth spiral for both of us". Our focus is on mutual growth while maintaining a sharp focus on our primary objective of quality schooling across India. We are a nation of almost 1.4Bn people. The need for proper schooling is pivotal to become a world leader. Looking at the pace at which the world is advancing, we need to push our limits and work hard. I am sure we will be able to achieve that dream together in the near future.”

On the other hand, Mr. Kunal Singhal says, "Education is not just a career-building choice but actually the foundation for every child to grow up and become a contributing citizen of the nation. The right to education is something that now needs a revolution. Online schooling would be a real tribute to Digital India.”

Advertisement

With a vision to make dreams come true for every child from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Cyboard School is on a path-breaking journey. Today, professional culture has erased geographical boundaries.Covid-19 taught us how a conventional system of working got paralyzed. If work from home is the new world, schooling at home can be one too.

We at HT truly believe that the Right to Education is fundamental. Despite a lot of efforts over the past few years by both the Centre and respective State Governments, India continues to lag in ensuring Education for all; even the school dropout rates are high. Covid has taught us that effective learning can take place through virtual schools, and I believe that Virtual/ Online Schools are here to stay. It solves the problems of accessibility, socio-economic divide, and operational & implementation challenges. We are proud to partner with Rajat and Kunal as they embark on this journey and bring about changes at the grassroots level by facilitating Quality Schooling for All. With this publication, we want to take their voice to the masses and

ensure that every kid exercises their Right to Education.” Said Anirudh Singhal, Strategic Investment Head, Hindustan Times.

Advertisement

Brand Solutions is a marketing initiative for sponsored posts. No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

Share article on Leave Your Comments