CVC Capital in partnership with Indian agrochem veteran for chemical bets

Premium Amit Soni, partner, CVC Advisers (India) Pvt. Ltd

European private equity firm CVC Capital, which recently closed its sixth Asia-focussed investment vehicle raising 50% more ($6.8 billion) than it did for the preceding fund in 2020, has now partnered with an Indian agrochem veteran to strike bets in global chemicals and CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organisation) businesses. The ......