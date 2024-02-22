CVC Capital in partnership with Indian agrochem veteran for chemical bets

Premium
European private equity firm CVC Capital, which recently closed its sixth Asia-focussed investment vehicle raising 50% more ($6.8 billion) than it did for the preceding fund in 2020, has now partnered with an Indian agrochem veteran to strike bets in global chemicals and CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organisation) businesses. The ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.