Curelo, two others secure early-stage funding

Healthtech startup Curelo, sports tech startup Hudle and metaverse startup Cloudworx secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Thursday.

Curelo has raised $1.2 million (Rs 10 crore) in a funding round from IIMA Ventures, Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, Zee5’s founder Tarun Katiyal and undisclosed family offices in the US.

The funds will be used to expand Curelo's geographical footprint, standardise unorganised labs, and acquire patients in the coming year.

Curelo was founded in 2022 by Arpit Jayswal. It is an aggregator platform that connects patients with diagnostic labs, offering at-home blood sample collection and timely reports. It has a fleet of phlebotomists to ensure that samples are collected within 60 minutes of booking.

Curelo claims to have increased its revenue by 25 times over the last year.

"Curelo has an innovative and customer-friendly approach to diagnostics and healthcare and I am excited to contribute to its growth," said Iyer, while commenting on his investment.

Hudle has secured $838,980 (Rs 7 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round co-led by Inflection Point Ventures & Sky Impact Capital. The round also saw participation from Survam Partners and Anay Ventures.

The funds will be utilized for footprint expansion, product development and marketing, according to its statement.

Founded in 2018 by Suhail Narain, Hudle is a platform that allows sports and fitness enthusiasts to discover venues in their hyper-local markets, book sports activities and connect with like-minded individuals to form communities.

Hudle also provides a SaaS platform to sports facilities for end-to-end operations management

Hudle claims to facilitate around 1 lakh games per month across 1,300 venues in 60 cities.

Cloudworx has raised $600,000 (Rs 5 crore) in a seed funding round co-led by Venture Catalysts and 1Crowd. The round saw participation from existing investors SucSEED and LetsVenture, alongside new investors Provista and Agility Ventures.

The company stated that the funding will accelerate growth and expand international reach in the global digital twins market.

Founded in 2019 by Yuvraj Tomar and Kaushik Bharadwaj, Cloudworx Studio is a no-code, web-based integrated development environment (IDE) that enables users to create, manage, and maintain digital twins and other 3D enterprise applications directly from their web browsers.

The startup focuses on creating digital replicas of ports, terminals, smart cities, R&D labs, industrial IoT, facility management, and more.

Serving as a foundational element for the enterprise metaverse, Cloudworx’s digital twins enable efficiency and insight into physical assets and environments.

