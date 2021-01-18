Cure.fit strengthens digital offering with Onyx acquisition

Health and wellness startup Cure.fit on Monday said it has acquired Onyx, a San Francisco, based fitness company to improve its computer vision technology for its at-home fitness product.

Founded in 2018 by Asaf Avidan Antonir and James Sha, Onyx specialises in body tracking technology and personalisation of workout feedback, Cure.fit said in a statement. Financial details of the deal haven’t been disclosed.

Onyx claims to provide accurate rep counts, form correction, and detailed performance tracking.

“We are excited to be joining Cure.fit to contribute to this shared mission, and together bring incredible digital fitness experiences to a global audience even faster. High accuracy body tracking combined with studio quality content will help us create a very differentiated experience for our users,” co-founder of Onyx, Antonir said.

Bengaluru headquartered Cure.fit recently launched in the US with its energy-meter tech wherein the phone camera tracks users’ movements as they try to follow guided content from trainers. Users can track their improvement, compete with their friends, post selfies, and follow their favourite trainers.

“The 20s will be the decade of digital health. Onyx will accelerate our efforts towards building a hardware agnostic AI-led platform that offers guided content on physical & mental wellness and nutrition all at the same place. Users will get a personalised experience with high quality tech and human touch, and will be able to achieve their fitness goals from the comfort of their homes without spending on expensive hardware,” Mukesh Bansal, co-founder of Cure.fit said.

Cure.fit was founded in 2016 by Bansal and Ankit Nagori. In May 2020, the Temasek Holdings backed startup cut its employee base across markets where it has shut operations and initiated pay cuts across levels due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company had reportedly shut operations of its cloud kitchen vertical, Eat.fit, across 12 cities including Delhi (NCR), Mumbai, and Chennai as order volumes fell by 80%.