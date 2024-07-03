Crypto exchange CoinDCX acquires Dubai's BitOasis
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Crypto exchange CoinDCX acquires Dubai's BitOasis

Crypto exchange CoinDCX acquires Dubai's BitOasis

By Reuters

  • 03 Jul 2024
Crypto exchange CoinDCX acquires Dubai's BitOasis
CoinDCX co-founder Neeraj Khandelwal (left) and CEO Sumit Gupta | Credit: CoinDCX

India-based crypto exchange CoinDCX has acquired Middle East-focused crypto platform BitOasis, the two companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The firms did not disclose the transaction value, but BitOasis said in a separate statement that CoinDCX, which had already acquired a stake in the business last year, now owns the full share capital of the Dubai-based company.

BitOasis added that the brand and leadership team would remain unchanged following the deal, which is set to help the firm strengthen its position in the region - where it serves 15 countries - and enhance its services.

Advertisement

The United Arab Emirates is aiming to become a global centre for the crypto industry and Dubai, considered the Gulf's tourism and business hub, set up watchdog VARA in 2022 to regulate the emerging virtual asset sector.

Founded in 2016, BitOasis provides broker-dealer services to qualified retail and institutional investors under its minimum viable product (MVP) operational licence provided by VARA. It recently obtained a similar licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain.

Advertisement
CoinDCXBitOasisMiddle EastInternationalUAE

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Crypto exchange CoinDCX acquires Dubai's BitOasis

TMT

Crypto exchange CoinDCX acquires Dubai's BitOasis

Dice, two others raise early-stage funding

TMT

Dice, two others raise early-stage funding

Tiger Global-backed Koo to shut down after partnership talks fail

TMT

Tiger Global-backed Koo to shut down after partnership talks fail

Premium
Kris Gopalakrishnan's family office, former Catamaran exec's firm bet on SaaS firm

TMT

Kris Gopalakrishnan's family office, former Catamaran exec's firm bet on SaaS firm

Healthtech platform Watch Your Health, four other consumer brands raise early-stage funding

Consumer

Healthtech platform Watch Your Health, four other consumer brands raise early-stage funding

Premium
Affirma-backed Prime Focus' arm gets a cheque from Middle East investor

TMT

Affirma-backed Prime Focus' arm gets a cheque from Middle East investor

Advertisement