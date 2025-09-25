Crisil to acquire Canada’s McKinsey PriceMetrix for $38 mn

Credit: Thinkstock

​Credit rating and research firm Crisil Ltd has inked a deal to acquire McKinsey PriceMetrix Co, a Canada-based step-down subsidiary of McKinsey & Co.

Mumbai-listed Crisil, majority owned by S&P Global, said that it is making the acquisition for $38 million (Rs 335 crore), subject to closing adjustments, including for cash, net working capital and indebtedness.

The acquisition aligns with its strategy to scale in wealth management and extend sector benchmarking capabilities to large global banks, traditional wealth managers, and registered investment advisors.

Advertisement

“PriceMetrix’s proven expertise in wealth management and its rich data assets perfectly complement our existing offerings. Together, we will deliver enhanced insights and create significant value for clients globally,” said Amish Mehta, managing director and chief executive officer, Crisil.

The transaction is expected to be completed over the coming months, subject to meeting customary closing conditions. Post-transaction, PriceMetrix will be part of Crisil Coalition Greenwich, and its employees will transition to Crisil. McKinsey will continue leveraging PriceMetrix insights for its client engagements.

Founded in 2000, Toronto-based PriceMetrix aggregates data from wealth management firms to provide benchmarking, pricing intelligence and practice management solutions. It enables firms to optimize pricing, improve client relationships and enhance business performance.

Advertisement

PriceMetrix also conducts comprehensive industry surveys of the North American wealth management sector. The company serves leading wealth management firms in the US and Canada. Its proprietary database covers $8 trillion in assets under management and 30 million investment accounts.

The company’s revenue has been on the uptrend in recent years. The revenue rose to Rs 94.2 crore in 2024 from Rs 89.9 crore in 2023 and Rs 81.5 crore in 2022. It recorded a net profit of Rs 21.5 crore for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024.

As for Crisil, its consolidated revenue from operations for the six months ended June 30, 2025, rose to Rs 1,656.20 crore from Rs 1,535 crore a year earlier. Consolidated net profit climbed to Rs 331.41 crore from Rs 287.83 crore. For 2024, it posted a profit of Rs 684 crore on revenue of Rs 3,349 crore. ​

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments