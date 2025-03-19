Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan enters the world of venture capital as GP of Yashaa Global

Premium Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan

Yashaa Global Capital, which recently received approval from Abu Dhabi regulators to launch its multi-stage venture capital fund, marks former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's debut as a general partner. This move propels Dhawan into the world of startups, investments and return on investments (RoI), a far cry from his cricketing days. Dhawan, ......