Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan enters the world of venture capital as GP of Yashaa Global
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan enters the world of venture capital as GP of Yashaa Global

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan enters the world of venture capital as GP of Yashaa Global

By Prithvi Durai

  • 19 Mar 2025
Premium
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan enters the world of venture capital as GP of Yashaa Global
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan

Yashaa Global Capital, which recently received approval from Abu Dhabi regulators to launch its multi-stage venture capital fund, marks former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's debut as a general partner. This move propels Dhawan into the world of startups, investments and return on investments (RoI), a far cry from his cricketing days.   Dhawan, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

CDPQ-backed Edelweiss ARC appoints insider as interim MD and CEO

Finance

CDPQ-backed Edelweiss ARC appoints insider as interim MD and CEO

Premium
Endiya Partners closes third fund, generates 4x returns from debut vehicle

Finance

Endiya Partners closes third fund, generates 4x returns from debut vehicle

Premium
Prime Securities looks to rapidly scale up wealth management arm

Finance

Prime Securities looks to rapidly scale up wealth management arm

Premium
Multi-family office Entrust set to add alternative assets to push AUM growth

Finance

Multi-family office Entrust set to add alternative assets to push AUM growth

Premium
Saudi pension fund's investment arm Hassana acquires stake in bottled water firm

Finance

Saudi pension fund's investment arm Hassana acquires stake in bottled water firm

LIC hopes to decide on health insurer stake buy by March-end: CEO

Finance

LIC hopes to decide on health insurer stake buy by March-end: CEO

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW