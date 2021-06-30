Online motorcycle platform CredR on Wednesday said it has raised $6.5 million (Rs 48.1 crore) in its latest round of funding led by Yamaha Motors and existing investors Omidyar Network India and Eight Roads Ventures.

The round also saw participation from automotive focused early stage VC fund Astarc Ventures, the company said in a statement.

The platform owned by Bengaluru-based Incredible Technologies plans to build its technology and expand offerings as the pandemic fuels demand for used vehicles in India.

Powerhouse91

Powerhouse91 said it has secured seed funding of an undisclosed amount from US-based venture capital firm Crossbeam Venture Partners.

The company said it would use the funds to further identify and acquire high-potential consumer brands.

“A significant chunk of the investment will go towards building the technical capabilities required to operate and scale the multiple consumer brands running under our portfolio,” the company said.

Founded in 2021 by Shashwat Diesh and Aqib Mohammed, the company’s business model relies on identifying high-potential consumer brands, acquiring, and scaling them through growth capital.

TABLT

Online pharmacy TABLT said it has secured $3 million funding from Siti Cable.

It aims to utilise the capital to boost its business development activities, drive its growth plans, and upscale its marketing strategies, TABLT said.

The company also said that it will raise an additional amount of Rs 20 crore in the next three months.

TABLT is currently operating in four states -- West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha -- and plans to expand pan India in the next financial year.

Chargeup

E-rickshaws network company Chargeup has raised an undisclosed amount in its ongoing pre-Series A funding.

The funding round was led by MapmyIndia, with participation from a group of high networth individuals.

The funding will be used as investment in marketing for customer acquisition and building tech stack, Chargeup said.

The company offers Battery as a Service (BaaS) solutions to e-rickshaw drivers in India.

SpaceBasic

Digital data platform SpaceBasic said Silicon Valley-based investors Shaan Varia and Yousef Yacoub have invested an undisclosed amount in the company.

As part of the investment, Varia and Yacoub will be a part of its board of advisors.

SpaceBasic is an interactive platform that automates everyday tasks and communication within universities, schools and student housing communities, in one workspace.

Prabhuji Online

Prabhuji Online, a subscription commerce company, has raised an undisclosed amount of funds in a pre-Series A round from Singapore and India based marquee angel investors.

The company said it plans to expand in Tier I and II cities in India spearheading the digital puja boutique concept.

Prabhuji Online is a Kolkata-based startup that delivers hyper local fresh flowers and pooja samagri.