Credit Saison's India unit looking at 50% AUM growth in FY25

Premium Presha Paragash, CEO, whole-time director, Credit Saison India

Credit Saison India, the NBFC arm of Japan’s largest credit card issuer Credit Saison, is looking at a 50% growth in the upcoming financial year, following its first external fundraise earlier this year. The non-banking lending company (NBFC), which raised $145 million from Japan’s Mizuho Bank Ltd, the retail and corporate ......