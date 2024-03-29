Credit Saison's India unit looking at 50% AUM growth in FY25

Premium
Credit Saison India, the NBFC arm of Japan’s largest credit card issuer Credit Saison, is looking at a 50% growth in the upcoming financial year, following its first external fundraise earlier this year. The non-banking lending company (NBFC), which raised $145 million from Japan’s Mizuho Bank Ltd, the retail and corporate ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.