The domestic arm of global financial services company Credit Suisse has roped in two seniors from Kotak Mahindra Bank for its wealth management team, it said on Tuesday.

Suveer Modi and Sudipto Sinha will join as senior relationship managers, onshore, and will report to Puneet Matta who is the head of wealth management India, onshore.

“India is a key strategic growth market for Credit Suisse, and we are continuing to build up our wealth management franchise to capture the vast opportunities in the wealth management sector here,” Matta said.

Modi will be based out of Delhi, and will focus on enhancing the private banking division’s coverage in north India. He has over two decades of experience in the industry, with a focus on acquiring new clients and advising ultra-high net worth individuals on wealth management.

Prior to Credit Suisse, Modi was serving as an executive director with Kotak Mahindra Bank. He has also worked with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

Sinha, who will be based out of Mumbai, has expertise in financial markets and different wealth management offerings. Prior to his new role, he was also working with Kotak Mahindra Bank, having been associated with its wealth management division since 2004.

The hiring of Modi and Sinha comes a little under a year after Matta himself joined Credit Suisse from Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privee (UBP).