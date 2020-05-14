Credit Suisse hires Swiss bank UBP’s exec to head India wealth unit

The domestic arm of Credit Suisse Group AG, the Switzerland-headquartered global investment bank and financial services firm, has hired a new head for its wealth management unit.

Puneet Mehta, who joins Credit Suisse from Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privee (UBP), will assume his new position from June, Credit Suisse said in a statement.

In his new role, Mehta will report to India chief executive officer Mickey Doshi and market group head for the Indian sub-continent Balakrishnan Kunnambath.

As part of his responsibilities, Mehta will work with the firm’s wealth management team to drive the unit’s growth in the domestic sector. The appointment marks his second stint with Credit Suisse India.

“We are looking to systematically increase our collaboration efforts between our domestic investment banking franchise, Asia Pacific trading solutions and our wealth management team,” Kunnambath said.

“We are confident that Puneet is ideally placed to take us to the next level and capitalise on opportunities in India,” he added.

At UBP, Mehta held several positions in the non-resident Indian and Indian sub-continent client segments. His most recent role at the private banking group was head of external asset managers Asia and key clients South Asia.

According to his LinkedIn page, he is an alumnus of Punjab University and is also a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

He has a cumulative thirty years of experience in the wealth management, corporate and investment banking sectors. Apart from UBP and Credit Suisse, he has also been associated with global professional services firm Aon and Citibank India.

Credit Suisse AG is one of the world’s largest financial services providers and has interests in wealth management, investment banking, capital markets and global markets. According to its website, the group has assets under management totalling CHF 1,507 billion (around $ 1,546.71 billion at current rates).