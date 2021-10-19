Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
Cred closes $251 mn fund raise, doubles valuation to $4 bn
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Serial entrepreneur Kunal Shah-founded Cred is continuing its fundraising spree and has closed a round of roughly $251 million...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...