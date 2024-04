Creador makes poor returns from India portfolio

Pro Brahmal Vasudevan, founder and CEO, Creador | Credit: Creador

Creador, the South and Southeast Asia-focussed private equity firm founded by former ChrysCapital partner Brahmal Vasudevan, has hit the sell button on an Indian portfolio company. The PE firm, which has slowed the pace of making new investments in the country but struck a juicy partial exit from its India portfolio ......