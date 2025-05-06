Crafting Bharat Season 2: Deep Dives Into India’s Startup Revolution, brought to you by NewsReach and AWS Startups

India is in its golden age of development. This is the period when India will take a quantum leap towards growth and development. The Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative envisions India to be a developed nation by the centenary of India’s independence in 2047. As the nation is advancing towards the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, the startup economy is growing leaps and bounds.

Crafting Bharat is a platform dedicated to highlighting the visionary founders, the key drivers for the holistic development of Bharat. As we move towards a globally competitive India, we unveil Season 2 of Crafting Bharat, an initiative by NewsReach, powered by AWS Startups, in association with VCCircle and production partner HT Smartcast. The second season lineup of founders solving the problems of India for tomorrow through their innovative solutions in the field of security, finance, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and micro-mobility through leveraging the power of AI.

Each episode in this season will explore the actionable insights with real conversations with the founders, inspiring the next wave of innovators of Bharat and building solutions that pave the path to India of Tomorrow with eminent and seasoned host Gautam Srinivasan, famed for hosting diverse range of TV and digital programs, currently consulting editor at CNBC (India), CNN-News18, Forbes India and The Economic Times.

Each episode will have three segments. The first segment of the episode is named ‘Ignite’, which uncovers the early days of the startup, the inspiration behind the idea, the challenges of building an MVP, and the struggles of finding a product-market fit in the Indian economy. The second segment of the episode, named ‘Launch’ which will talk about the growth strategies, business decisions, and pivots that helped the founders to reach millions of users. This segment also has a mini-segment named ‘Boost’, which will explore the role of AWS Startups in the startup’s exponential growth. The final segment of the episode, named ‘Orbit’, talks about the long-term vision of the startup in shaping the future of its industry and contributing towards India’s growth in line with the Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative.

Watch the promo for the series: Crafting Bharat Season 2 | Official Promo | Launching 9th May

“We are committed to building a community of founders through Crafting Bharat, where we highlight their inspiring journeys, driving innovation and economic growth,” said Darshan Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of NewsReach. “This podcast series is another step towards unraveling the inspirational stories of successful founders who are shaping the future of the Indian economy and driving the Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative. I am grateful to AWS Startups for collaborating with us for another season and supporting the vision of Crafting Bharat.”

“At AWS, we aim to empower founders around the world by providing them access to the broadest and deepest set of cloud technologies, along with various tools and programs such as AWS Activate, that are designed to enable them to move fast and innovate, build, and scale their ideas. Startups in India are using AWS's cloud and AI infrastructure to build unique solutions across various industries, including healthcare, finance, micro-mobility, and more. With this collaboration, we aim to bring forward Season 2 of Crafting Bharat, a podcast series that spotlights inspiring journeys of Indian startup founders, marked by resilience, creativity, and real-world impact of technology on businesses and citizens.” said Kumara Raghavan, Head, Startups, AWS India and South Asia

Guest 1: Dheeraj Pandey, Co-Founder and CTO of DevRev. DevRev bridges Dev (teams) and Rev (customers), bringing them together through the power of AI.

Guest 2: Abhishek Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Mygate. Mygate has over 250 features, making it the world’s most comprehensive community management platform.

Guest 3: Naveen Dachuri, Co-Founder and CTO of Yulu. Yulu is India's largest shared micro-mobility service provider using electric two-wheelers to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution in urban India.

Guest 4: Prithvi Chandrasekhar, President & CEO – Consumer Finance of InCred Finance. InCred is a new-age financial services group that leverages technology & data science to make lending quick & easy.

Guest 5: Elwinder Singh, Co-Founder of Connect & Heal. Connect & Heal is a healthcare startup providing holistic outcome-focused, patient-centric care.

Guest 6: Swapnil Shah, Founder and CEO of Freight Tiger. Freight Tiger has built an intelligent operating system that includes a technology platform, an on-ground control tower, and a digital freight network.

Guest 7: Anand Agrawal, Co-Founder and CPTO of Credgenics. Credgenics is an innovative FinTech company that provides advanced loan collections and debt resolution technology solutions.

Guest 8: Chaitanya Raju, Executive Director and CPO of HealthPlix. HealthPlix has pioneered the digitization of healthcare through its future-ready AI-powered EMR platform for doctors in India.

Guest 9: Raunak Bhinge, Managing Director of Infinite Uptime. Infinite Uptime is an Industrial AI pioneer, offering 99.99% equipment and process availability and up to 2% energy reduction per unit of production to help global industrials unlock up to $2 trillion in value.

Guest 10: Amit Kumar, Director and CTO of Easebuzz. Easebuzz is a full-stack payment solutions platform serving more than 2,00,000 businesses in India.

Guest 11: Amit Kaul, COO of Pharmarack. Pharmarack is a commerce-to-insights technology company uniquely anchored by 17 leading Indian Pharma companies focused on strengthening the pharmaceutical distribution and supply chain ecosystem.

Guest 12: Goutam Kurumella, Head of Startup Solutions Architecture at AWS. Amazon Web Services provides a highly reliable, scalable, low-cost infrastructure platform in the cloud that powers hundreds of thousands of businesses in 190 countries around the world.

The first episode goes live on 9th May, 2025. Stay tuned to the Crafting Bharat Podcast Series as we bring you inspiring stories of founders through a candid and insightful conversation with Gautam Srinivasan.

