Crafting Bharat – S2, powered by AWS Startups and an initiative by NewsReach, launches its tenth episode with Amit Kumar, Director and CTO of Easebuzz

Amit Kumar, Director and CTO of Easebuzz, in conversation with host Gautam Srinivasan.

India has rapidly emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing FinTech markets, ranking third globally in the number of FinTech companies and accounting for 14 percent of domestic startup funding. Fueled by technology-driven innovation, this vibrant ecosystem has transformed traditional financial services, streamlining delivery, cutting costs, and elevating the customer experience.

The “Crafting Bharat – Season 2”, powered by AWS Startups, an initiative by NewsReach, in association with VCCircle, and production partner – HT Smartcast, explores how startups are harnessing the power of the cloud to accelerate growth, optimise operations, and build solutions that will define the India of Tomorrow. This series is hosted by Gautam Srinivasan, famed for hosting a diverse range of TV and digital programs, currently consulting editor at CNBC (India), CNN-News18, Forbes India, and The Economic Times.

In this episode, we spotlight Amit Kumar, Director and CTO of Easebuzz, who is revolutionising the financial operating systems for businesses through their full-stack payment solutions platform. He shares insights about becoming a full stack technology platform for payments & financial operations and how AWS is helping them scale from thousands to millions of transactions per day.

In this captivating series, explore inspiring startup stories that are shifting gears and sparking innovation across sectors, all contributing to India’s transformation into a developed nation by 2047.

Edited Excerpts:

Segment 1: Ignite

At the onset, what made your approach to resolving complex payment issues unique versus your competitors?

From day one, we recognised that India’s 90 million+ online businesses face deeply varied challenges—price sensitivity, uneven digitisation, credit constraints, and broken collection workflows unique to each sector. Unlike competitors offering one-size-fits-all payment processing, we segment businesses by industry (education, insurance, e-commerce, etc.) and tailor end-to-end collection journeys, including payment configuration, collection, split payments, reconciliation and multi-account settlements. This vertical-first strategy lets us solve domain-specific complexities and deliver outcomes our horizontal competitors can’t match.

What inspired you to go beyond just the education domain to sectors like real estate, and how did you replicate that model in real estate?

We began in the education sector at a pivotal moment of digitisation, first building a placement portal to establish revenue. As we gained insights, we pivoted to solve campus-specific payment challenges—today, most institutes depend exclusively on our API-first, domain-driven payment suite, which plugs seamlessly into any ERP with minimal configuration. Leveraging that success, we expanded into real estate, where our platform automates RERA-compliant payment collections and powers a SaaS booking engine that lets buyers reserve flats with built-in validations and workflows—all in one scalable ecosystem.

Segment 2: Launch

Easebuzz benefited from the Reserve Bank of India embargo on most of the large payment aggregators, causing new brands to look at fresh payment solutions. Take us through how you quickly managed to scale to take advantage of this opportunity.

That period not only helped us win early customers but, more importantly, solidified our credibility. Banking ecosystem recognised our rigorous processes and trusted our compliance-driven portfolio, which drove confidence in our solutions. As a result, over 20 banks now directly partner with us, referring both their current account clients and NBFC partners to Easebuzz’s full-stack payments platform.

Sub-segment: Boost

How has AWS enabled you to monetise data at a lower cost and drive product development with new insights?

We scaled from thousands to over a million transactions per day on AWS, leveraging their POC credits and rapidâ€experiment to optimise cost and performance. Engineers’ lives have become easier as they can access data at the click of a button and drive platform efficiency. Drawing on my dataâ€science background, I built a data-driven culture: our payment gateway and layered SaaS products generate high-accuracy financial data, empower every vertical with actionable insights, accelerate decision-making, and unlock new customer value.

You also built an AI-powered Chatbot ERA on Amazon Bedrock, which automates responses for merchant/customer queries and developers. Could you expand on how these have improved your value proposition with customers?

Leveraging AWS’s intuitive GenAI stack, we’ve rolled out three core applications: streamlining internal operations, enhancing customer interactions, and powering advanced fraud and risk detection. For instance, our ERA model automatically handles L1/L2 support queries across 200+ WhatsApp groups, resolving thousands of issues in-platform and delivering a 40% boost in efficiency alongside a 20% reduction in turnaround time.

Segment 3: Orbit

India's digital payments revolution is gaining international momentum, with both UPI and RuPay expanding rapidly across borders. What new opportunities are opening for Easebuzz as a result?

We see embedded finance as our next frontier—supporting businesses as they scale globally, facilitate cross-border trade, and integrate services via both our core platform and the B2B Bharat Connect Platform. To accelerate this, we’re engaging a strategic investor to guide our geographic expansion and align with regulatory and NPCI initiatives. Additionally, we’re preparing for the upcoming interoperable Internet Banking and Mobile Banking initiative, which promises to revolutionise net-banking infrastructure for all banks.

The Fintech SaaS market is central to the financial sector’s digital evolution. By forging hybrid partnerships that blend banks’ institutional resilience with the agility and innovation of fintech solutions, the industry is seamlessly bridging legacy systems and emerging trends. This collaboration not only reshapes the future of financial services but also accelerates India’s journey toward developed-nation status.

Stay tuned to Crafting Bharat – Season 2 as we bring you these inspiring entrepreneurs for insightful and candid discussions with Gautam Srinivasan.

