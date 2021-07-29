CPPIB elevates Suyi Kim to global head of private equity

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB)’s Asia Pacific head Suyi Kim has been appointed as global head of private equity, the firm said on Thursday.

Kim’s elevation to the new role will be effective September 15, and she will continue to be a member of the senior management team.

“Suyi’s background in private equity, extensive experience leading our Asia Pacific business and deep knowledge of the organisation makes her ideally suited for this role, and demonstrates the depth of our leadership team,” John Graham, president and chief executive of, said.

As part of the new role, Kim will lead the private equity department, which makes private equity investments globally, both directly and with general partners.

The PE team maintains relationships with 160 private equity fund managers and other specialised partners. As of March 31, it managed C$125.1 billion in assets, CPPIB said.

As the head of Asia Pacific, Kim was responsible for leading activities in Asia Pacific and overseeing the portfolio of Asia Pacific investments.

“I am confident that with her global expertise, Suyi will build on the success of a strong and experienced PE team to continue to deliver solid long-term results for contributors and beneficiaries,” Graham added.

Kim joined CPPIB in 2007 after gaining global private equity experience at Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and The Carlyle Group. She also worked at McKinsey & Co in various Asian countries and at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

She opened the Hong Kong office in 2008 and launched and led CPPIB’s private equity business in Asia before taking on her current role. Kim is also a senior managing director at CPPIB.

She holds a BA in economics from Seoul National University and an MBA from Stanford’s Graduate School of Business. She is a certified public accountant.

Kim currently serves on the board of directors of Hong Kong Broadband Network, a Hong Kong listed internet, communication & tele-communication company. She is also on the products advisory committee of the Securities & Futures Commission of Hong Kong and sits on the board of Emerging Markets Private Equity Association (EMPEA) and Junior Achievement in Korea.