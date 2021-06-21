Corporate law firm Khaitan buys boutique law firm Assentio Legal

Khaitan & Co has acquired boutique law firm Assentio Legal which will operate with its regional office in Chennai, the corporate law firm said without disclosing the deal value.

Assentio Legal was founded by partners Thriyambak Kannan, Rohan Cherian and Renu Gopalakrishnan.

Khaitan said the partners will join the company along with their team of associates and support staff at its Chennai and Bengaluru offices.

The law firm’s Chennai office was set up in May in a bid to expand its domestic footprint in south India. The regional office will focus on advising clients on merger and acquisitions, private equity and venture capital, and general corporate matters, Khaitan said.



"We are delighted to welcome the Assentio Legal team into our firm. They bring in the right set of talent and values which makes them an ideal match for our presence in south India,” Haigreve Khaitan, senior partner of Khaitan, said.

“The team’s expertise, excellent track record and know-how of Chennai and Bengaluru markets will help us further expand our presence in these cities and strengthen the firm’s capabilities, especially in dispute resolution and corporate practices,” Amar Sinhji, executive director of human resources, said.

Founded in 1911, Khaitan is a full-service law firm with over 750 fee earners and over 175 partners. It has a presence in several parts of the country including Kolkata, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Noida.