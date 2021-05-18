Corporate law firm Khaitan sets up office in Chennai to expand south India footprint

Corporate law firm Khaitan & Co said on Tuesday it would open a new office in Chennai in a bid to expand its domestic footprint in south India.

The office, which will open in the second half of the year, will focus on advising clients on merger and acquisitions, private equity and venture capital, and general corporate matters.

The company sees south India as a base for large and medium scale conglomerates and industries which cater to diverse sectors.

It intends to work with its existing and prospective clients in south India and act as a trusted and strategic advisor, the Mumbai-based firm said.

Vivek Sriram, a partner in the corporate and commercial practice group, and Arva Merchant, who joined the firm as a partner in dispute resolution practice, will serve as resident partners and representatives in Chennai.

“We believe that southern India holds great promise for the firm, and it was only a logical choice for us to set up our presence in Chennai after Bengaluru to cater to our growing set of clients in this region,” Haigreve Khaitan, a senior partner at Khaitan, said.

Last month, the firm promoted 17 principal associates to partner posts and four principal associates to counsel positions.

Founded in 1911, Khaitan is a full-service law firm with over 750 fee earners and over 175 partners. It has a presence in several parts of the country, including Kolkata, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Noida.

According to its website, some areas of practice include banking and finance, capital markets, direct and indirect tax, mergers and acquisitions, investment funds, real estate, and restructuring and insolvency.