Corporate law firm Khaitan & Co elevates 22 execs to partner ranks

Corporate law firm Khaitan & Co has announced that it has promoted 17 principal associates to partner posts and four principal associates to counsel positions.

Separately, five counsel have been promoted to partner posts, taking the total number of new partners to 22.

“These promotions reflect the dedication, sincerity and contribution each one of them has made,” said Haigreve Khaitan, senior partner at Khaitan & Co.

Khaitan & Co, set up in 1911, has a presence in several parts of the country, including Kolkata, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Noida. According to its website, some areas of practice include banking and finance, capital markets, direct and indirect tax, mergers and acquisitions, investment funds, real estate, and restructuring and insolvency.

In another development, sector-agnostic law firm Trilegal has elevated five of counsel to partner ranks.

The promotions took place as part of the annual partner selection process and the current partnership strength of the legal advisory firm is now 63.

The partners hail from three offices of Trilegal, namely, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.