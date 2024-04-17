Convergent Finance onboards ex-Wabi exec to bolster food & beverage portfolio

Homegrown private equity player Convergent Finance LLP, a backer of Indian names like Hindustan Foods, Jagsonpal, Agilitas, ADF Foods, Camlin Fine Sciences, Onward Tech and Fly91, has roped in a former Wabi Capital executive on its team. The PE firm, led by industry veteran and former Fairfax executive Harsha Raghavan, has ......