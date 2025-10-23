Wakefit, Veeba backer Verlinvest strikes new healthcare deal in India

Premium Arjun Anand, managing director and head of Asia, Verlinvest

Verlinvest, the Belgian investment firm known mainly for its consumer-sector bets in India, has struck a healthcare deal in the country, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The firm, which has been investing in India since 2010 and counts mattress and furniture brand Wakefit, coffee chain Blue Tokai and yogurt ......