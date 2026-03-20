Consumer AI Startup Primetrace (parent of Kutumb) Hits ₹200 Cr EBITDA run rate

Records ₹550 Cr ARR with 50x growth in three years, delivering a rare profitability story in India’s consumer app market.

Primetrace’s portfolio of AI apps crossed 350 million cumulative downloads by focusing on what actually matters: product retention and obsessive user engagement.

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Builds AI-first products for Bharat from the ground up using proprietary datasets and custom model training.

Primetrace, India’s leading AI-first consumer startup, has scaled to a ₹550 Cr Annual Revenue Run Rate (ARR) with ₹200 Cr EBITDA run rate as of February 2026. This marks a rare profitability milestone in India's consumer app ecosystem that runs on high cash burn, vanity metrics, and broken unit economics. Primetrace has delivered 50x revenue growth over three years, building its growth on real user needs, deep engagement, and strong retention.

Primetrace operates a ‘house of apps’ model, identifying large consumer opportunities to build AI-native products around everyday use cases. The company focuses on retention and proven engagement before scaling distribution through a subscription-based monetization strategy.

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The company’s product portfolio includes Kutumb (a community platform used by 2 Lakh communities), Crafto AI (an AI-powered content creation app used by 200M users), Tarot AI (an AI-powered personalised tarot readings), Polo (an inclusive dating platform), and Sundar AI (an AI-powered image enhancement platform). Each of the apps is the most downloaded in its respective category, with cumulative downloads exceeding 350 million.

Primetrace is powered by a proprietary AI infrastructure built specifically for the Indian market. Rather than relying on standard third-party solutions, the company engineers true AI-first products for Bharat using custom model training and proprietary datasets. Primetrace has built an intelligence layer that deeply understands the needs and preferences of Bharat users.

The company has also received industry recognition for the scale of its technology adoption. OpenAI recognised Primetrace for surpassing 10 billion tokens in usage, while the company ranks among the top service users of Google AI in India. Primetrace had earlier raised $30 million in funding from Tiger Global and Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India), providing the foundation for building and scaling its AI-driven consumer app ecosystem.

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Talking about the company’s approach to building and scaling consumer products in India, Abhishek Kejriwal, Founder and CEO, Primetrace, said, “India's consumer AI opportunity is massive and largely uncaptured. Over the next decade, AI will transform every digital touchpoint for a billion Bharat users — how they learn, earn, communicate, and make decisions. Primetrace is here to lead that transformation. Our greatest strength is the deep, real-world understanding of daily user behavior we've gained through our proprietary dataset across our suite of products. This is the right time, this is the right market, and we have the right playbook. Our goal is clear: to build AI-powered apps that empower one billion Bharat users every single day.”

Looking ahead, Primetrace is actively expanding its suite of AI-native applications to solve everyday needs for Indian consumers. Driven by a dedicated internal research and development team, the company is constantly exploring new high-utility categories across the digital ecosystem. Their long-term mission is singular and focused: to build the native AI products that power the daily lives of Bharat.

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About Primetrace:

Primetrace is one of India's largest consumer AI companies, with over 350 million users across its portfolio of category-leading mobile apps. Operating as a house-of-apps across community, design, and AI, each ranked #1 in India in their respective categories, Primetrace has emerged as a defining consumer AI platform for Bharat. Founded in 2020 and backed by Tiger Global and Peak XV. Primetrace’s mission is to impact 1 billion lives daily through technology built for India, by India.

NOTE: No VCCircle Journalist was involved in creation/production of this content.

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