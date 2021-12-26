Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
Companies raise close to Rs 1.3 lakh cr through the IPO route in 2021; markets could lose steam soon
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

The year 2021 has witnessed a tsunami of initial public offerings (IPOs), with 63 companies raising close to Rs 1.3 lakh crore...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT