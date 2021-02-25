Comofi Medtech, Battery Smart, Hubhopper raise funding

Comofi Medtech, a healthcare-focused robotics startup, has raised Rs 2.15 crore ($296,456) in a round led by IIM-Ahmedabad incubator CIIE.CO.

Other participants include JITO Angel Network and KIIT-Technology Business Incubator, Bengaluru-based Comofi said in a statement on Thursday.

Comofi Medtech was set up in 2018 by co-founders including CEO Satish Kalme.

Battery Smart

Battery Smart, a startup that is building a network of electric vehicle battery-swapping stations, has raised an undisclosed sum as part of its seed round.

The round in Delhi-based Battery Smart was led by Orios Venture Partners, and joined by angel investment platform Faad Network, the company said in a statement.

Battery Smart, operated by Upgrid Solutions Pvt Ltd, was set up in 2019 by IIT-Kanpur alumni Pulkit Khurana and Siddharth Sikka, who have worked with companies including Shuttl, Schlumberger, and Opera Solutions.

Hubhopper

Hubhopper, a podcast creation, hosting and distribution platform, has raised an undisclosed amount as part of a strategic investment from Hindustan Media Ventures, it said on Thursday.

The development comes after VCCircle reported in July last year that Hindustan Media Ventures had invested for a significant minority stake.

Delhi-based Hubhopper, operated by Parijat Innovations Pvt Ltd, was set up in 2015 by Gautam Raj Anand. The company says it has worked with firms including Spotify, Gaana, Wynk, Samsung, and Amazon.

Note: Hindustan Media Ventures is part of the HT Media Group, which owns Mosaic Digital, the company behind brands including VCCircle and TechCircle.