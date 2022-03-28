CollegeDekho buys coding platform PrepBytes

CollegeDekho, a student enrollment platform, has acquired coding platform- PrepBytes in a cash and equity deal.

The acquisition is expected to boost the online platform CollegeDekho Learn which helps students understand computer programming, business, finance, and digital marketing

"PrepBytes adds the vocational element to our already rapidly growing Learn business. This will also mark our first foray in providing placements related services to our students." said Ruchir Arora, co-founder and CEO of CollegeDekho.

CollegeDekho Learn and PrepBytes cumulatively have more than 155,000 users who are using the platforms to attend more than 92,000 hours of sessions, said CollegeDekho in its statement on Monday.

CollegeDekho now runs multiple businesses across student enrollment, study abroad, online learning, education lending and "is looking at more avenues for inorganic growth". Post the acquisition, the PrepBytes founding team will join CollegeDekho’s senior leadership and continue to operate independently.