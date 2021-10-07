Cold Love Ice Cream, IBSFINtech, Sunfox Technologies, Attentive raise funds

Cold Love Ice Cream on Thursday said it has raised Rs 2.5 crore in angel funding across two rounds.

The round saw participation from Tarun Sawhney, vice chairman and MD of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd, and Samir Sood, founder of Venture Highway.

“With this funding, we will be looking at setting up more Cold Love Cafés as well as expanding our D2C reach into different cities across India,” Aditya Tripathi, managing director, said.

Cold Love said it has opened four cafes in the NCR and another in Jodhpur and has plans to open around 20-25 outlets in Delhi NCR and beyond soon.

The company plans to offer home delivery in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Lucknow with plans to expand to at least 10 cities very soon.

IBSFINtech

Bengaluru-based IBSFINtech India Private Limited, a treasury, risk & trade finance management solutions company, said it has raised $1 million in a pre-Series A round led by HNI professionals including Prem Rajani, managing partner at Rajani Associates, N Jayakumar, and Akshay Gupta.

IBSFINtech said it will use the funds to launch the SaaS TMS (treasury management solution) in the domestic market and boost its global growth plans.

“This funding provides the necessary impetus to expand our playing field with our newly launched SaaS TMS. It will accelerate our global growth plans and bolster technology to deliver the most comprehensive, decision-making platform for business leaders across industries. Our vision is to make treasury automation solutions accessible to all sizes of corporations to create substantial economic value for all the stakeholders,” C M Grover, MD and CEO of IBSFINtech, said.

Prime Securities was the investment bank to this transaction.

Sunfox Technologies

Sunfox Technologies, a med-tech startup focusing on R&D lab building cardiac diagnosis equipment, raised an undisclosed amount in a financing round from Venture Catalysts, Mumbai Angels, and Villgro.

Founded by Rajat Jain, Nitin, Saurabh, Sabit, and Arpit, the startup deals with consumers, doctors, and businesses operating in the cardiology and digital health sector.

“It is encouraging for the early-stage startups to see the leading investors backing Tier II and Tier III companies like Sunfox Technologies, specialising in deep tech. We envision impacting grass-root users and saving 100,000 plus lives from preventable heart attacks and by early diagnosis in the next few months. The current round will help Sunfox to scale up PAN India, strengthen the team, and foster deeper penetration till the last mile,” Rajat Jain, founder and managing director of Sunfox Technologies, said.

Attentive

Attentive, B2B software as a service startup, raised $2 million in a financing round led by Info Edge Ventures.

The round saw participation from Redstart Labs; Pavitar Singh, CTO of Sprinklr; Abhishek Khurana, SVP of product engineering at Sprinklr; and five alumni from IIT Delhi.

Attentive said it will use the funds to expand the organisation, and further its investment in innovative technology.

“The outdoor services industry, with over 200,000 businesses in the US alone, has historically been behind the curve in the adoption of modern software solutions. Attentive has built a SaaS solution that allows for sales automation,” Shiva Dhawan, co-founder and CEO of Attentive, said.

“The money raised will allow us to continue our aggressive geographical expansion besides investment in growing our team and continuous innovation to keep us ahead of the curve,” he added.