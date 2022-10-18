Clix Capital ropes in Bijak exec as chief financial officer

Clix Capital, backed by private equity firm AION Capital, on Tuesday appointed Gagan Aggarwal as its chief financial officer (CFO).

Aggarwal, who is currently the vice president and head of finance and treasury at agritech startup Bijak, will succeed Rashmi Mohanty as Clix Capital’s CFO. He will take on the position from November 8.

In his 18-year career, Aggarwal has previously worked with organisations such as Indifi, Home Credit and GE Capital.

Advertisement

“Gagan’s deep experience over the years has given him extensive exposure in dealing with regulators, rating agencies, auditors and fundraising, which will be extremely valuable for Clix,” said Rakesh Kaul, CEO, Clix Capital.

“He has led finance strategy in both startups as well as established organisations, and that will be very relevant as Clix embarks on a strategic roadmap of break-out growth,” he added.

Pramod Bhasin and Anil Chawla, Clix Capital’s co-founders, along with Apollo Global Management’s AION Capital Partners, had acquired the commercial lending and leasing business of GE Capital India in September 2016 and rechristened it as Clix Capital.

Advertisement

The Gurugram-based non-banking financing company offers

digital lending products to micro, small and medium enterprises and retail consumers. Its consumer segment includes products like personal loans, MSME loans, healthcare loans, and mortgage finance. Since its inception, the company has disbursed more than Rs 15,000 crore

“I hope to contribute meaningfully as Clix Capital moves forward in its journey ahead – towards break-out growth,” said Aggarwal.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments