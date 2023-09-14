facebook-page-view
Clensta hires Mamaearth executive as co-founder, chief business officer

By Aman Rawat

  • 14 Sep 2023
Ashish Mishra, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, Clensta

Gurugram-based personal care brand Clensta International Pvt Ltd on Thursday said it has onboarded Mamaearth’s senior vice president Ashish Mishra as its co-founder and chief business officer.

At Mamaearth, Mishra headed the general trade, modern trade, HORECA (hotels, restaurants and cafes), institutional, international and alternate and salon business. 

Earlier, he had also worked with companies like Reliance, Tata Group, VLCC, and Russian Medicom.  

Clensta’s founder Puneet Gupta said that Mishra will add tremendous value to Clensta with his experience as an industry leader for almost 20 years.

At Clensta, Mishra will head the retail and online sales channels. He will also be responsible for driving the growth of the international, institutional, and alternate channels.

His experience in this industry will be instrumental in driving strategic decisions at the company and will also contribute towards the Company’s growth capital raising initiatives, Clensta said in a release. 

“Clensta has already disrupted the personal care space with its customer-centric approach and innovative offerings and I am confident that together, we will scale this brand to greater heights in the years to come,” said Mishra. 

Clensta was founded by Gupta in 2016. The company sells waterless hygiene technology-based zero-water personal-care products. It sells its products on online marketplaces like Amazon, Nykaa, and Flipkart along with 20 other marketplaces. It also retails its products in modern and general trade. 

The company, which is backed by the Royal Family of UAE, EXIM bank and angel platforms Hem Angel - part of Hem Securities Ltd, Venture Catalysts, Indian Angel Network and Inflection Point Ventures, is currently investing the raised capital to expand its inventory and customer base. It has also raised debt from non-banking finance company TradeCred. To date, it has raised more than Rs 100 crore.

