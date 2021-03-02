Clairco, ixamBee, others raise funding

Clairco, a clean-technology startup that focuses on addressing indoor air pollution, has raised Rs 4.2 crore (around $572,050) in an angel funding round.

The round in Bengaluru-based Clairco has been led by Bajaj Capital joint chairman and managing director Sanjiv Bajaj at Anicut Angel Fund, the startup said in a statement. Other investments by Anicut Angel Fund include those in Swipez, and Deepsync Technologies.

Other participants in the round included the Max Group and AngelList.

Clairco, operated by Aliferous Technologies Pvt Ltd, was set up in 2018 by Aayush Jha and Uday Banerjee. The company says it operates a patent-pending system of air purification, for which it charges a monthly fee.

The startup says it has so far partnered with clients including Brigade, WeWork, Emaar, Brookfield, Capita Land, and Max Group. It will use the capital it has raised for product development, growth, hiring, and expanding to West Asia.

ixamBee

ixamBee, a learning platform focused on government jobs, has raised an undisclosed amount in funding led by Mumbai Angels, it said on Tuesday. The startup also received capital from external investors including existing backer and MakeMyTrip co-founder Keyur Joshi.

Other investments by Mumbai Angels include celebrity engagement platform Unlu, Hemp Horizons, and Exotel.

ixamBee, operated by Atozlearn Edutech Pvt Ltd, says it provides courses for competitive exams for central and state government jobs, as well as banks and other public-sector organisations.

So far, the startup claims to have served more than five million students. It will use the capital it has raised to enhance its technological infrastructure and product offerings, as well as increase reach through marketing channels.

AMPM Store

AMPM Store, a convenience store startup, has raised Rs 1.6 crore (around $217,744) in funding through the Agility Venture Partners angel investment platform at a valuation of Rs 6.6 crore.

The round through the platform was led by entrepreneur Vineet Gupta, Delhi-based AMPM Store said. Agility Venture Partners is a New Delhi-based investor aiming to invest in 30 startups through the year. It will launch a dedicated fund by September.

Other investments conducted through its platform include commitments to Power Gummies, Vanity Wagon, and Civil Cops.

AMPM Store, operated by AM-PM Store Pvt Ltd, was set up in 2019 by Shubham Gupta. The company says it operates stores across five cities that sell domestic and international products across categories like groceries, bakery, food and beverages, stationery, and pharmacy.

It will use the capital it has raised to expand to 10 cities by the end of this year, with at least 15 live stores across north India, Gupta said.

InnoServ

Multi-sector-focused digital acceleration group InnoServ has raised an undisclosed sum from 5F World, a platform for digital startups, skills, and social ventures.

InnoServ says it operates in sectors including media, corporate, and academia through portals. Other group companies focus on verticals such as healthcare and human resources.

The group, set up in 2013, is chaired by Ramachandra Gopalakrishnan, who has worked with firms and entities including Reliance Capital, Citibank, and the Keiretsu Forum.

As part of this transaction, 5F World founder and chairman will join the group’s board.