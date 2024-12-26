CityMall backer WaterBridge Ventures keen to list two portfolio companies
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • CityMall backer WaterBridge Ventures keen to list two portfolio companies

CityMall backer WaterBridge Ventures keen to list two portfolio companies

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 26 Dec 2024
Premium
CityMall backer WaterBridge Ventures keen to list two portfolio companies
(From left) WaterBridge partners Manish Kheterpal, Anjali Sosale and Ashish Jain

Homegrown venture capital firm WaterBridge Ventures, which has backed startups such as Unacademy, Bijnis and CityMall, is preparing to list two portfolio companies from its software and services segment over the next two-three years, a person aware of the matter told VCCircle.  The New Delhi-based early-stage investor plans to list Gurgaon-based ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Govt considers cutting personal income tax to lift consumption

Finance

Govt considers cutting personal income tax to lift consumption

Premium
Tano-backed stressed assets advisor targets $100 mn via two funds

Finance

Tano-backed stressed assets advisor targets $100 mn via two funds

Japan's SMFG infuses $350 mn into Indian NBFC arm

Finance

Japan's SMFG infuses $350 mn into Indian NBFC arm

Pro
Flashback 2024: Top banking and financial services deals of the year

Finance

Flashback 2024: Top banking and financial services deals of the year

Premium
Amplify Growth's Sharaf Sharaf on deployment strategy, LPs and deal pipeline

Finance

Amplify Growth's Sharaf Sharaf on deployment strategy, LPs and deal pipeline

Sensex, Nifty end session in the red as IT, metal stocks drag

Finance

Sensex, Nifty end session in the red as IT, metal stocks drag

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW