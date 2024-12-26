CityMall backer WaterBridge Ventures keen to list two portfolio companies

Premium (From left) WaterBridge partners Manish Kheterpal, Anjali Sosale and Ashish Jain

Homegrown venture capital firm WaterBridge Ventures, which has backed startups such as Unacademy, Bijnis and CityMall, is preparing to list two portfolio companies from its software and services segment over the next two-three years, a person aware of the matter told VCCircle. The New Delhi-based early-stage investor plans to list Gurgaon-based ......