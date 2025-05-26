Citi appoints Thakker head of corporate bank for South and Southeast Asia

FILE PHOTO: People walk beneath a Citibank branch logo in the financial district of San Francisco, California July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

Citigroup has appointed Prashant Thakker head of the corporate bank for South- and Southeast Asia, according to an internal memo.

The appointment as head of Asia South Corporate Bank is effective immediately, the memo seen by Reuters on Monday showed. Citi's Asia South markets comprise India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Thakker will oversee the business strategy, financial performance, talent development and execution for Citi's Asia South Corporate Bank across local corporate, financial institution, public sector and global network banking businesses, the memo showed.

Advertisement

A Citi spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

Thakker, who joined Citi in 2007 as a banker in India and moved to Hong Kong in 2013, currently heads Citi's Capital Management for Japan, Asia North and Australia and Asia South and will relocate to Singapore, according to the memo.

He will report to Jason Rekate and John Chirico, both Global Co-Heads of Corporate Banking, and Amol Gupte, Head of Asia South Cluster, the memo showed.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments