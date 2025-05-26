Citi appoints Thakker head of corporate bank for South and Southeast Asia
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Citi appoints Thakker head of corporate bank for South and Southeast Asia

Citi appoints Thakker head of corporate bank for South and Southeast Asia

By Reuters

  • 26 May 2025
Citi appoints Thakker head of corporate bank for South and Southeast Asia
FILE PHOTO: People walk beneath a Citibank branch logo in the financial district of San Francisco, California July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

Citigroup has appointed Prashant Thakker head of the corporate bank for South- and Southeast Asia, according to an internal memo. 

The appointment as head of Asia South Corporate Bank is effective immediately, the memo seen by Reuters on Monday showed. Citi's Asia South markets comprise India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Thakker will oversee the business strategy, financial performance, talent development and execution for Citi's Asia South Corporate Bank across local corporate, financial institution, public sector and global network banking businesses, the memo showed.

Advertisement

A Citi spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

Thakker, who joined Citi in 2007 as a banker in India and moved to Hong Kong in 2013, currently heads Citi's Capital Management for Japan, Asia North and Australia and Asia South and will relocate to Singapore, according to the memo.

He will report to Jason Rekate and John Chirico, both Global Co-Heads of Corporate Banking, and Amol Gupte, Head of Asia South Cluster, the memo showed.

Advertisement
CitigroupPrashant ThakkerSoutheast AsiaAsia South Corporate Bank

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Enko Capital set to receive LP commitment for debut private credit fund

Finance

Enko Capital set to receive LP commitment for debut private credit fund

Premium
Gulf PE firm Aliph Capital closes debut fund 20% below target

Finance

Gulf PE firm Aliph Capital closes debut fund 20% below target

Tiger Global-backed Groww confidentially files for up to $1-bn IPO

Finance

Tiger Global-backed Groww confidentially files for up to $1-bn IPO

Premium
PE firm Trident Growth Partners lays out timeline for closing inaugural fund

Finance

PE firm Trident Growth Partners lays out timeline for closing inaugural fund

Premium
Bottomline: NPA woes trouble Piramal Alts-backed Annapurna Finance

Finance

Bottomline: NPA woes trouble Piramal Alts-backed Annapurna Finance

Premium
W Health Ventures' Jethwani on second fund, full-stack startups, and more

Finance

W Health Ventures' Jethwani on second fund, full-stack startups, and more

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW