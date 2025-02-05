Citi appoints India exec Ashu Khullar as co-head of global asset managers
Citi appoints India exec Ashu Khullar as co-head of global asset managers

By Reuters

  • 05 Feb 2025
Citigroup's logo at a conference in Toronto | Credit: Reuters/Chris Helgren

Citigroup has appointed Ashu Khullar to partner with Anthony Diamandakis to serve together as co-heads of global asset managers, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Khullar, who is moving from his current role as India subcontinent sub-cluster & banking head, will be replaced by K. Balasubramanian, the memo showed.

"Ashu will move to London and lead our effort to expand Citi's relationship with sponsors across EMEA and Asia," the memo said.

Balasubramanian's appointment is subject to regulatory approval from the Reserve Bank of India, according to the memo.

