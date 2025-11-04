Cipla to acquire Inzpera Healthsciences to expand paediatric portfolio
By Roshan Abraham

  • 04 Nov 2025
Credit: Reuters

Pharmaceutical major Cipla Ltd has inked a deal to acquire Inzpera Healthsciences Ltd to expand its portfolio of paediatric drugs and wellness products.

Mumbai-listed Cipla said it will fully acquire Inzpera for around Rs 111 crore ($12.5 million) in cash consideration, which includes the purchase of equity shares and non-convertible redeemable preference shares, according to a stock exchange disclosure. 

Upon completion of the transaction, Inzpera will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cipla. 

Cipla said the acquisition aligns with its strategy to combine Inzpera's portfolio of paediatric pharmaceutical and wellness products with its distribution network and operational capabilities, to drive growth and scalability.

Founded in 2016, Inzpera develops, manufactures, and markets differentiated paediatric pharmaceutical and wellness products. A subsidiary of Tata Industries Ltd, the company's portfolio of drugs includes Bowmuv, Babeaze, Tasiron, Curkey, and Imki.

In FY25, the company recorded a 21.3% rise in revenue to Rs 26.75 crore, compared with a 6.2% increase to Rs 22.05 crore in FY24, as per the stock exchange filing. 

The deal values Inzpera at an enterprise value of Rs 120 crore, implying a revenue multiple of about 4.5x FY25 revenue.

