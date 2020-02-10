Cipla buys four women-focused brands from Mumbai-based Wanbury

Indian pharmaceutical major Cipla Ltd said it has acquired four women-focused nutraceutical products from Mumbai-based drugmaker Wanbury Ltd.

The four brands -- CPink, CDense, Productiv and Folinine -- have a market size of Rs 3,100 crore in India with sales value of Rs 59.6 crore, said Cipla in a stock market disclosure. The deal amount was not disclosed.

Nikhil Chopra, head of India business at Cipla, said that the acquisition will help the company cater to a wide range of patient needs including nutritional deficiencies and bone and sexual health.

These brands include supplements such as multivitamins, multi-minerals and antioxidants for adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating women, women going through menopause, and for male and female reproductive health.

Wanbury, founded in 1990, is engaged in the sales and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in over 50 countries, according to its website. It is also involved in the formulation business.

The women-focused pharmaceuticals space witnessed private equity action last week when mid-market PE firm Ascent Capital invested in Naari Pharma.

Cipla

The drugmaker, established in 1935, made some acquisitions last year.

In December, Cipla acquired the brand name and trademark rights for Vysov and Vysov M (Vildagliptin and Metformin) of the anti-diabetic drug Vildagliptin for the local market from Novartis AG.

Last year, Cipla formed a joint venture with Chinese firm Jiangsu Acebright Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd to make a fresh push into the Asian country.

The pharmaceuticals company also invested in new-age digital companies last year. Cipla acquired a 30% stake in South Africa's Brandmed (Pty.) Ltd to increase its exposure to the connected healthcare segment in April. In February 2019, Cipla bought a stake in health-tech startup Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.