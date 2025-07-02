CIMware, AMAMA, Garaaz secure early-stage funding

Nikita Gupta, founder, AMAMA

Data centre infrastructure startup CIMware, jewellery brand AMAMA, and automotive parts aggregator Garaaz have raised funding in separate early-stage rounds, the companies said.

Bengaluru-based deep-tech infrastructure startup CIMware has raised $2.3 million (Rs 19.7 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Transition VC.

Founded by Rajiv Ganth, CIMware is developing high-performance data center technology. Its flagship product, the Composable Infrastructure Module (CIM), is a smart switch that converges compute, storage, and networking into a single rack-level unit. It is built to support workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, social media, and video streaming.

The company said it will deploy the capital over the next 18 months toward hardware production, building a software team, and meeting operating expenses.

Jewellery brand AMAMA has raised $1 million in funding from Mistry Ventures, marking the company's second investment after its initial backing from She Capital Trust.

AMAMA said the capital will be used to strengthen its supply chain and tech infrastructure, scale operations, and deepen its presence in key markets such as Delhi and Mumbai. The startup also plans to expand its product and design teams, and accelerate both offline and online sales.

The firm is set to launch new stores in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and two additional locations in the Delhi-NCR region, it said. Founded in 2019 by Nikita Gupta, AMAMA creates, curates, and retails handcrafted fashion accessories sourced globally.

Business-to-business (B2B) automotive spare parts aggregator Garaaz has raised Rs 4.55 crore ($0.5 million) in a seed round led by GVFL.

Founded in 2019 by Shaleen Agarwal, Sahil Rally, and Varun Agarwal, Garaaz operates a SaaS-based platform to facilitate the distribution of automotive spare parts. The platform connects workshops to distributors of automobile spare parts, enabling procurement of genuine spare parts.

The Jaipur-based company said the funds will be used to scale operations in new states, strengthen local distribution, partnerships, on-the-ground teams, invest in R&D, and build teams across technology, sales, marketing, and operations.

