ChrysCapital tops up pharma bet as VCs cash out, valuation climbs

Premium
Homegrown private equity firm ChrysCapital has doubled down on a domestic formulations company as it joined another PE investor to bet on the existing portfolio company in a secondary transaction that allowed two venture capital firms to monetise their investments, VCCircle has gathered. ChrysCapital, which is currently deploying its ninth fund ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.