ChrysCapital-owned Xoriant hires new CEO in growth push

Sukamal Banerjee, CEO, Xoriant

California-based Xoriant, a software engineering and digital services company majority owned by Indian private equity firm ChrysCapital, has appointed a new chief executive as it looks to more than double its revenue. The development comes a little more than two months after ChrysCapital acquired Xoriant in January this year. Subsequently, ChrysCapital ......