Alvarez & Marsal hires former Myntra exec for turnaround practice

Rajan Prasanna, MD, Alvarez & Marsal

Professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) India has appointed Rajan Prasanna as a managing director in its turnaround and restructuring practice.

Prasanna will be based in Bengaluru and will advise clients on operational and financial turnarounds, business model redesign and performance improvement initiatives, the company said in a press note.

Prasanna brings over 20 years of corporate leadership, operating and consulting experience across India, the United Arab Emirates and the United States. He has advised and led organisations on business turnarounds, cost reduction, customer-centric growth strategies and large-scale performance improvement and value creation initiatives across consumer, retail, industrial, automotive, digital native and real estate sectors.

Prior to this, Prasanna held senior leadership positions at the Flipkart Group, including as senior vice president for strategy and analytics at Myntra, where he led multiple new business and cost transformation programmes that contributed to the company’s growth and profitability. Previously, he advised global clients as an associate principal at consulting firm Bain & Company, and led customer excellence for real estate developer Emaar Group in the UAE.

“As demand for operational and financial transformation continues to grow, we remain focused on investing in senior talent that strengthens our ability to solve our clients' most complex challenges,” Himanshu Bajaj, managing director and head of Alvarez & Marsal India and Global Capability Center, said in the note.

“Prasanna’s appointment is a significant addition to our continued efforts to expand our Turnaround & Restructuring capabilities in India,” he added.